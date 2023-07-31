Open Menu

SU Announces Last Date For Annual Examination Forms Submission

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 09:25 PM

The Controller of Annual Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro Monday fixed September 10, 2023 as last date for submission of examination forms for AD Arts, Science, Commerce and MA Previous Annual Examination 2022

According to announcement, the acceptance of online examination forms has been started from today and the candidates of AD Arts (Regular and External), AD Science, Commerce and MA Previous (External) can submit their examination forms online up to September 10, 2023.

The candidates can submit their examination fee at any branch of Habib Bank Limited and HBL Mobile App and Konnect App.

