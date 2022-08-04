SU announces schedule for examination forms submission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Controller of Semester Examinations University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday announced the schedule for submission of 5-year LLB, BBA (Hons) and ADE/B.Ed (Hons) semester examination of affiliated public and private colleges.

According to announcement, the regular and failure candidates can submit examination forms for second semester examination of 5-year LLB Part-I, Part-II, Part-II, Part-IV, Part-V, BBA (Hons) Part-I, Part-II, Part-III, Part-IV, ADE/ B.Ed (Hons) Part-I, Part-II, Part-III amd Part-IV examinationfrom August 10 to 22, 2022 without late fee. The candidates can also submit the examination forms from August 23 to 29, 2022 with late fee of Rs. 5000.