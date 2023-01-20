SU Vice Chancellor expresses grief over bus driver murder

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed his deep grief and shock over the murder of point bus driver Ghulamm Ali Gann

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed his deep grief and shock over the murder of point bus driver Ghulamm Ali Gann.

On the directives of the Vice Chancellor, the Registrar University of Sindh Dr.

Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto visited the civil hospital where he expressed his sympathies with the family members of the deceased bus driver and assured that complete legal support will be provided to the heirs.