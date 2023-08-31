Open Menu

Sugar Stock Recovered From Godown

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 02:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt. (R) Shoaib Ali, Assistant Commissioner Sahiwal Muhammad Nawaz Salharya on Thursday launched a comprehensive crackdown against illegal sugar hoarders and sealed a godown here at Farooqa.

The raiding team also recovered an ample stock of sugar from the godown.

Further investigation was under way.

