Sukkur Customs destroys smuggled items

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sukkur Customs burnt confiscated items worth Rs 360 million on Tuesday, said an assistant collector Customs, Sukkur.

According to AC Sukkur, his team had confiscated smuggled items, including cigarettes, clothes, betel nuts, ghutka, pan parag, fire crackers, ajeeno moto, popy straw, slidenafil tablets,cokkingoil (expired) and others items.

It said in the presence of Rangers, police and other stakeholders, the confiscated items, in the limits of SITE area Sukkur, were burnt.