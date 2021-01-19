UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sukkur Customs Destroys Smuggled Items

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

Sukkur Customs destroys smuggled items

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sukkur Customs burnt confiscated items worth Rs 360 million on Tuesday, said an assistant collector Customs, Sukkur.

According to AC Sukkur, his team had confiscated smuggled items, including cigarettes, clothes, betel nuts, ghutka, pan parag, fire crackers, ajeeno moto, popy straw, slidenafil tablets,cokkingoil (expired) and others items.

It said in the presence of Rangers, police and other stakeholders, the confiscated items, in the limits of SITE area Sukkur, were burnt.

Related Topics

Fire Rangers Police Sukkur SITE Million

Recent Stories

UAE reinforces commitment to sustainable developme ..

20 minutes ago

China-Philippines cooperation promotes economic re ..

34 minutes ago

GNSS winter school to start from Feb 22

34 minutes ago

Biden must end Trump's 'shameful' Central America ..

34 minutes ago

Condition of Chinese trapped miners improve after ..

37 minutes ago

Two proclaimed offenders arrested in sialkot

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.