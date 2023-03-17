Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Arshad Sharif murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday adjourned hearing for three weeks on a suo-motu case regarding the murder of a senior tv anchor Arshad Sharif.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice remarked that the Supreme Court took suo-motu notice after 5 and a half weeks of waiting.

The CJP said that after the fact-finding report of Arshad Sharif's murder came, he took notice, there were some aspects in the fact-finding report which required investigation.

He observed that the murder was registered only when the court proceedings started.

He further remarked that the top court had ensured provision of funds to joint investigation team (JIT) for its visit abroad as the government was not issuing the same.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that no progress had been made in Arshad Sharif's murder case so far as no support was being received from the abroad.

He said that the neither the court was protecting someone nor aiming to convict anyone.

The proceedings could be further delayed if no one took interest in the matter, he remarked.

The chief justice remarked that Arshad Sharif was a journalist and a citizen of this country, the court took suo-motu notice to protect the fundamental rights of journalists.

The chief justice said that the court did not interfere in the work of the JIT.

Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi inquired why no legal action was taken until the Supreme Court took suo-motu notice.

Justice Ijaz ul Hasan remarked that the suo-motu notice was taken for the concerns and protection of the journalists' community.

The court was not interfering in the work of the JIT rather it was providing support to the government institutions.

Justice Mazahar Naqvi said that it was the authority of the court to supervise the investigation.

Addressing the counsel for the deceased's family Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that if you say so, then the court could withdraw the suo-motu notice? Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail remarked that the martyred journalist's mother thinks that we five judges couldn't help? Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui said that the SHO Ramna police station was not registering the case on the request of the martyr's mother.

He said that there was no objection if the court was acting according to law.

Justice Ahsan said that the court did not need your opinion for the proceedings.

Earlier, the lawyer raised objections during the hearing on the suo-motu notice of the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif in the supreme court.

Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui said that the court could not supervise the investigation.

He said that Arshad's mother lives and dies daily, the case of her will is not being registered, adding that they wanted the JIT to be allowed to do its work.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned for three weeks.