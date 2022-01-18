Supreme Court adjourns petition seeking disqualification of CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a case seeking disqualification of Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a case seeking disqualification of Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case and adjourned hearing over adjournment application filed by Advocate Hamid Khan counsel for petitioner Roshan Ali.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial asked the lawyers to assist the court on legal grounds regarding the matter of disqualification.

He asked the counsels to assist whether disqualification on dual nationality would be for life long or temporary. According to the petitioner the disqualification would be for life, he added.

He asked could a disqualified person contest an election if he / she gets a certificate of renunciation of citizenship?The counsel for Murad Ali Shah said that a third disqualification petition had been filed against his client. Murad Ali Shah resigned and ran for re-election after the announcement of decision regarding dual citizenship, he added.