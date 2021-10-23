UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Bar Association Of Pakistan Elections To Be Held On Oct 28

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 12:18 AM

The annual election of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) for the term of 2021-22 would be held on October 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The annual election of Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) for the term of 2021-22 would be held on October 28.

The announcement of the SCBA elections will be made on November 3 and charge handover on November 3.

Both rival groups, Asma Jahangir Group (independent lawyers group) and Hamid Khan Group (professional lawyers group) have fielded candidates on all seats.

The Asma group has nominated Ahsan Bhoon for the seat of the president while the Hamid Khan Group is backing Sardar Latif Khan Khosa.

Both candidates belong to Punjab. Total votes are more than 3,100.

