ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Supreme Court on Tuesday heard Federal Investigative Agency's (FIA) appeal against the acquittal of the former federal minister for Religious Affair Hamid Saeed Kazmi.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Defence Lawyer Advocate Lateef Khosa said that the co-accused in the case had already been acquitted.

Meanwhile, Deputy Attorney General Shafqat Abbasi said that he had received the file at 8pm last night, pleading the court to grant more time for the preparation of the case.

Justice Ijaz inquired where were the lawyers who filed this case.

Whereas, Lateef Khosa said that according to the apex court decision private lawyers could not appear in government cases.