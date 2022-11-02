UrduPoint.com

Suspect Involved In Rape, Murder Of Minor Girl Killed In Police Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Suspect involved in rape, murder of minor girl killed in police encounter

A suspect allegedly involved in rape and murder of 7 year old innocent girl was killed in a encounter in the jurisdiction of Market police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A suspect allegedly involved in rape and murder of 7 year old innocent girl was killed in a encounter in the jurisdiction of Market police station.

During the patrolling, a raid was conducted near Meeran School with the intention of arresting the accused Osama involved in the murder of an innocent girl and police faced resistance and the accused Osama was killed as a result of the police encounter, spokesman said.

A tragic incident took place on Sunday in a plaza within the limits of P.S Market in which the 7-year-old innocent girl Zala daughter of Faisal Qureshi was brutally killed and thrown on the roof of the plaza.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police immediately reached the spot and started the preliminary investigation, spokesman said.

SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh formed a committee to investigate the tragic incident, which started the investigation by bringing all the aspects of the case, during which 4 suspicious persons were kept under investigation.

All the suspects were thoroughly investigated and their medicals were also conducted, while all were discharged with orders to return the next day but accused Osama never returned and turned off his mobile phone.

On a tip-off, the police reached Miran school to arrest the accused, where he started firing at the police team, on retaliation he was killed, spokesman said.

A 30 bore pistol and motorcycle of the accused Osama were taken into police custody from the crime scene.

