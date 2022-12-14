UrduPoint.com

Swedish Envoy Hosts Lucia Celebration

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Swedish envoy hosts Lucia celebration

Ambassador of Sweden Henrik Persson has hosted end of the year reception and 'Lucia Celebration' at the Swedish residence.

It was a big and cheerful event as an international choir performed at the lawn of the ambassador's residence in presence of a large number of children.

Welcoming the guests, the Swedish ambassador said the year was ending at a time when a host of challenges were confronting the world.

Referring to floods that devastated Pakistan's Sindh, Balochistan and KP provinces in August and September this year, he said Sweden supported Pakistan in tackling climate threat and both countries were engaged in a number of socio-economic uplift projects.

Ambassador Henrik also expressed his gratitude to the guests for accepting the invitation and hoped they would appreciate it.

The guests not only enjoyed the performance of the children singing hymns in white clothes, they also chanced to know one another.

Tradition has it that Lucia wears 'light in her hair', that is a crown of candles in a wreath on her head. She is accompanied in song by her handmaidens, star boys and brownies.

First Secretary of the Swedish embassy, Lotta Segerstrom Tejpar was among the choir singers and delighted the guests with her voice.

"I have been practicing for this event for the last couple of days," she said.

Partners and friends of Sweden from different spheres of the society, including government, Swedish and Pakistani business community, diplomatic missions, UN agencies, media, and civil society also turned up to attend the performance.

It was an opportunity to connect and explore future collaborations.

