Syed Fakhar Imam takes oath as Minister for National Food Security

President Arif Alvi administered oath to Syed Fakhar Imam at President House.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan point News-April 7th, 2020) Syed Fakthar Imam took oath as Minsiter for National food Security and Research here on Tuesday.

President Arif Alvi administered him oath at oath taking ceremony which held at President House. The oath taking ceremony was live telecast on national tv And radio.

Senior politicians and some members of the cabinet were present there.