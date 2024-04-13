- Home
Talal Slams Opposition Rally In Pashin As Political Maneuvering, Calls For Focus On People's Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2024 | 06:40 PM
Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) leader, Senator Talal Chaudhry on Saturday criticized the recent opposition rally held in Pashin as a futile endeavor doomed from the outset
In a sharp rebuke, he condemned the rally as a mere ploy to seize power, devoid of any genuine concern for the people's issues.
Highlighting the absence of crucial discussions on pressing matters such as terrorism in Nushki, floods, the Palestinian issue, load shedding, and inflation, Talal accused the opposition of prioritizing political gains over addressing the public's concerns. He lambasted the opposition's tactics, accusing them of deceiving the public with empty rhetoric and futile rallies.
Talal criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, alleging that the suffering inflicted upon the people during its tenure continues unabated. He warned that the public has grown weary of the PTI's politics and will not be swayed by their tactics any longer.
Emphasizing the need for tangible solutions to address the populace's grievances rather than indulging in political theatrics, Talal condemned the derogatory sloganeering against a political leader during the opposition rally, deeming it regrettable and condemnable.
