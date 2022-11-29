UrduPoint.com

Technical Issues To Be Removed To Regularise PHFMC Employees: Basharat Raja

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 08:31 PM

The first meeting of the cabinet committee, established under directions of chief minister Punjab to review the future of Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC), was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The first meeting of the cabinet committee, established under directions of chief minister Punjab to review the future of Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC), was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Akhtar Malik, concerned officials and representatives from PHFMC association attended the meeting.

Chairman of the committee, Muhammad Basharat Raja, while addressing the meeting, said that the rights of PHFMC employees were neglected in the past. " The Punjab government is trying to fulfill the demands of PHFMC employees", the minister said and added that technical complications in the way of regularisation of 9,616 employees of PHFMC in 14 districts would be removed.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Irshad and Secretary Law Akhtar Javed briefed the Committee. The Health Secretary said that the contracts of all PHFMC employees had been extended till June and disciplinary action against the protesting employees had been terminated.

The cabinet committee directed the Secretary Primary Healthcare to submit departmental recommendations in the meeting within 15 days for further progress.

Raja Basharat proposed to retain the PHFMC with broader scope.

The representatives of PHFMC Association offered that in case of regularisation of employees, they would not claim dues from the past.

On this occasion, Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said that a better solution would be found soon.

Pakistan

