Tehsildar gets power to issue domicile to citizens

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :In a move aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by citizens, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh, Salman Khan Lodhi took a decisive step by granting power to tehsildar to issue domicile.

He issued a notification directing Tehsildar Alipur Iqbal Abbasi to grant domiciles. This directive comes in response to the pressing need for this essential document and will remain in effect until the appointment of an Assistant Commissioner for the area.

The issuance of domiciles is seen as a critical step in ensuring public interest and facilitating the residents of Muzaffargarh.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi's proactive approach has garnered attention, as it seeks to address the immediate concerns of the citizens in the region.

This development highlights the commitment of local authorities to provide timely and efficient services to the people. It is expected that this initiative will greatly benefit the residents of Muzaffargarh by streamlining the process of obtaining domiciles, said local citizens namely Arshid, Amjid Malghani, Ashraf Malik and others while talking to APP.