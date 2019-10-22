UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Television Channels Not Asked To Censor Opposition's Activities: PEMRA

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:13 PM

Television channels not asked to censor opposition's activities: PEMRA

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) while contradicting opposition senators' claims during a meeting of the Senate's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday stated it had not asked the television channels to censor the activities of opposition leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) while contradicting opposition senators' claims during a meeting of the Senate's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday stated it had not asked the television channels to censor the activities of opposition leaders.

PEMRA Chairman Saleem Baig while sharing figures of coverage patterns of television channels, claimed that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his party leaders were disproportionately getting more coverage than others.

Faisal Javed chaired the committee meeting here at the Parliament House.

Opposition senators Pervaiz Rashid and Moula Bux Chandio raised the issue of non-coverage of leaders of opposition parties by television channels, alleging that the interviews and speeches of Asif Ali Zardari, Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazlur Rehman were being censored. The PEMRA chairman said the channels were giving 46 percent of their time for current affairs to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his party members nowadays.All the activities of Maulana Fazl were being aired, he added.

The opposition senators left the meeting early saying they were not satisfied with the replies of PEMRA chairman. The chairman committee directed that PEMRA should ensure that cable operators should give first four positions in their catalogue to the Pakistan Television. He told the PEMRA officials that the owners of FM radio channels were leaving their businesses complaining of heavy license fees.

A PEMRA official informed the committee that the licences of television channels were renewed after 15 years and those of radio channels after 10 years.PEMRA had issued licences to radio channels according to market determined prices, he added. The Frequency Allocation board, he said, had limited frequency to distribute among radio channels.

The official said the Parliament had authorised PEMRA through law to frame regulations for allotment of licences and on determination of fees. The FM radio owners had gone to the court on the issue of heavy licence fees, he added.

Senator Anwar ul Haq Karar said radio channel licence holders should submit their financial statements. He said the television channels were not bound to air the rallies of political parties for hours. Faisal Javed said television channels were not giving salaries to their workers and removing them from jobs. While seconding his views, Karar said the media outlet owners were keeping their workers on daily wages for years and exploiting them.

PTV Managing Director Aamer Manzoor told the committee that the Pakistan Television still could not pay off remaining pension dues of Rs 1.2 billion to 250 of its retired workers due to serious financial crunch.

Later, the committee chairman held an in-camera session on the affairs of state broadcaster Pakistan Television.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Senate Maryam Nawaz Sharif Parliament Rashid Market Media TV From Billion PTV Jobs Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Speakers call for awareness raising campaigns to f ..

44 minutes ago

11200 grams heroin seized , lady smuggler arrested ..

29 seconds ago

Standby players inducted in Pak squad for Olympic ..

30 seconds ago

US B-52 Bombers Complete Training Mission in Black ..

32 seconds ago

15 outlaws arrested, including four drug pushers i ..

34 seconds ago

Meeting held to assess polio eradication efforts

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.