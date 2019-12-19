UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists Blow Up Gas Pipeline In Bolan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 04:19 PM

Terrorists blow up gas pipeline in Bolan

Unknown terrorists have blown up the Gas Pipe Line (GPL) leading to Quetta with explosive material

Dera Murad Jamali. December 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Unknown terrorists have blown up the Gas Pipe Line (GPL) leading to Quetta with explosive material .According to Gas Department gas supply to different parts of Quetta has been suspended.

Teams have departed to repair GPL. Levies forces have cordoned off the area and started. Search operation.According to Levies unknown terrorists have blown up GPL in Dahadar near Bolan. The pipe line caught fire after explosion resulting suspension of gas supply to different parts of Quetta.

Related Topics

Fire Quetta Bolan Gas

Recent Stories

UAE a global force in public health, Sheikh Mohame ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber spotlights Ethiopia’s Expo 2020 pl ..

21 minutes ago

Judges who said body should be hanged must be proc ..

29 minutes ago

Almost 30 People Injured in Fire Near Sagrada Fami ..

13 minutes ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan in ..

13 minutes ago

Newly discovered oil, gas wells start production i ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.