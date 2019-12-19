Terrorists blow up gas pipeline in Bolan

(@imziishan)

Dera Murad Jamali. December 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Unknown terrorists have blown up the Gas Pipe Line (GPL) leading to Quetta with explosive material .According to Gas Department gas supply to different parts of Quetta has been suspended.

Teams have departed to repair GPL. Levies forces have cordoned off the area and started. Search operation.According to Levies unknown terrorists have blown up GPL in Dahadar near Bolan. The pipe line caught fire after explosion resulting suspension of gas supply to different parts of Quetta.