TEVTA Promotes 18 Employees From PS 14 To 16

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:10 PM

TEVTA promotes 18 employees from PS 14 to 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Thursday notified the promotion of 18 employees from Pay Scale (PS) 14 to 16.

TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique said that for increasing the efficiency of employees, their basic rights and needs must be fulfilled.

He said: "When I took charge one-and-a-half years ago, I started working for betterment of TEVTA employees and, till date, more than 700 employees have been promoted."He said that last month, TEVTA promoted 41 officers of PS 17 to PS 18 and many among them were waiting for promotion since 2004.

