Thai Buddhist Monks Visit Bhamala Stuppa

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 06:43 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :A ten-members delegation of Buddhist monks from Thailand Friday visited Bhamala Stuppa and offered their religious rites and ceremonies.

While talking on the occasion, the Buddhist monks said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and freedom of religion was respected by the government and people of the country.

They further said it was a message for the people of other religions and tourists that Pakistan was not only a peaceful destination but also a heaven for foreigners where one could move anywhere without any hesitation.

KP Director Archeology Dr. Samad while talking to APP said that freedom of religion was guaranteed by the constitution of Pakistan and minorities of many religion including Hindu, Sikh, Christians were living peacefully in the country.

He further said that government of Pakistan was providing all sorts of facilities and foolproof security to the tourists.

Promotion of religious tourism in Pakistan was the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said adding, Hazara division had many sacred and historical places of Buddhist, Hindu and Sikh religions.

More Stories From Pakistan

