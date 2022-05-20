Thall police recover kidnapped child

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Thall police safely recovered a child kidnapped from Nowshera district and arrested an alleged kidnapper, police said.

Following an intelligence report, police raided the compound where the five-year-old child was kept and recovered him safely.

Accused Bacha Khan, a resident of Parachinar was arrested. It may be recalled that the child was abducted from Akora Khattak, Nowshera district.