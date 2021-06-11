The budget leads country on path of progress, prosperity: Kanwal

Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reform Kanwal Shauzab Friday said that budget 2021-22 would be the turning point which put the country on the path of progress and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, Development and Reform Kanwal Shauzab Friday said that budget 2021-22 would be the turning point which put the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

Talking to APP, she congratulated the nation and the government for presenting budget focusing on all sectors especially poor masses of the country.

Kanwal Shauzab said the budget is for the downtrodden segment of the society and farmers while the development budget would open new era of progress and prosperity in the country.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that first time in the history huge allocations have been made for education, health, agriculture and social sector.

She said that completion of all projects under the Ehsaas Programme and Kamyab Jawaan Programme would bring positive change in the lives of common people.

Kanwal Shauzab said now the country was taking strides towards economic stability after long time under the acumen leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, a number of economic indicators have shown improvement in all sectors despite Covid-19 pandemic.

She said various sectors including agriculture, construction,textile, construction, industry and other witnessed positive growth owing to the prudent policies devised by the incumbent government.