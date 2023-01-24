The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns hearing regarding Lawyers' complex

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the cases regarding the lawyers' complex in the capital after the Capital Development Authority (CDA) informed it regarding the start of the work.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.

CDA legal advisor informed the court that work against the project had been initiated in presence of the members of the district bar.

The court said that it was not disposing of the case instead it was adjourning the case for two weeks so that the progress report could be submitted. To a query, the CDA's lawyer said that as per the agreement, the project would be completed within one year.

President Islamabad Bar Association Qaiser Imam prayed the court not to dispose of their petition as the work might be stopped at any stage.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned for two weeks.