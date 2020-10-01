Thirteen gamblers arrested in Sargodha

Police arrested thirteen gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 12,500 from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Police arrested thirteen gamblers and recovered bet money amounting to Rs 12,500 from their possession.

Police spokesman said here on Thursday that the Sajid Shaheed Police team conducted raid at various gambling dens and arrested 13 gamblers and recovered bet money Rs.

12,500 and 4 cell phones from them.

They were identified as-Muhammad Asghar, Ashfaq, Abdullah, Abrar, Shahid Qamar, Imran, Ilyas, Mehmood, Shahbaz, Naveed, Babar,Idrees and Ijaz.

Police registered case against all accused under gambling act.