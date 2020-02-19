UrduPoint.com
Thousands Bags Of Sugar, Pulses Seized During Raids On Two Factories

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Latifabad, Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui on Wednesday conducted raids on two factories located here in SITE area and seized 30,000 bags of sugar and pulses dumped there by the hoarders.

According to report, a team led by the Assistant Commissioner Latifabad raided a Gata factory and seized 20,000 bags of sugar and pulses.

In another action, 10,000 bags of sugar and pulses were also seized from Tara Chand warehouse located in the same area.

Faraz Siddiqui informed that action against hoarders had been initiated to control artificial hike in prices of essential commodities.

More Stories From Pakistan

