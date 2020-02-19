Thousands bags of sugar, pulses seized during raids on two factories

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Latifabad, Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui on Wednesday conducted raids on two factories located here in SITE area and seized 30,000 bags of sugar and pulses dumped there by the hoarders.

According to report, a team led by the Assistant Commissioner Latifabad raided a Gata factory and seized 20,000 bags of sugar and pulses.

In another action, 10,000 bags of sugar and pulses were also seized from Tara Chand warehouse located in the same area.

Faraz Siddiqui informed that action against hoarders had been initiated to control artificial hike in prices of essential commodities.