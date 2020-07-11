UrduPoint.com
Three Children Seriously Injured In Salaezai Landslide

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Three children seriously injured in Salaezai landslide

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) ::Three children were seriously injured in a landslide in Chargodi area of Salarzai Tehsil of Bajaur district on Saturday, police control confirmed the incident.

As soon as the accident was reported, locals rushed to the spot and rescued the children from the rubble.

The injured, including Shakrullah, Rafiullah and Obaid, were later shifted to a local hospital. Police said that the injured children belonged to the same family.

More Stories From Pakistan

