QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :At least three security force personnel martyred and five others sustained injuries in a blast at Kuchlak's Bypass, 25 km away from provincial capital on Friday.

According to police sources, the blast was occurred when a vehicle of security force was crossing the Bypass of Kuchlak area, as a result, three security personnel embraced martyrdom and five other suffered injuries. The bodies and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital where the martyred were identified as Hawaldar Zakir, Hawaldar Fareed Ahmed and Maula Bakhsh. The injured including Muhammad Azam, Rashid, Shair Azam, Nadeem and Dawood.

According to initial report, unknown suspects had attached 8 to 9 kg explosive materials with motorbike and parked it at Kuchlak Bypass for targeting of security forces which went off as security force vehicle was passing the area.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site and cordoned off the area. Further investigation was underway.

Provincial Minister for Home Mir Zia Ullah Longove strongly condemned the attack on security forces and expressed his deep sorrow over death of security forces and prayed for early recovery of the injured of blast. He also directed concerned officials to take all possible measures to arrest those elements who were involved in targeting of innocent people through terrorism activities.