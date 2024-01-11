Open Menu

Three Fertilizer Dealers Booked

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Three fertilizer dealers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Three people were arrested for selling fertilizers at high rates here

on Thursday.

According to official sources, price Control Magistrate Saeed Ahmad with

his staff visited various areas, including Farooqa, Sahiwal and Tarkhanwala, and checked

fertilizer shops.

He found that Usman Haider, Abid and Sarfraz were selling urea fertilizer at

high rates.

The team got registered cases against the violators.

