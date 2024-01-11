Three Fertilizer Dealers Booked
Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Three people were arrested for selling fertilizers at high rates here
on Thursday.
According to official sources, price Control Magistrate Saeed Ahmad with
his staff visited various areas, including Farooqa, Sahiwal and Tarkhanwala, and checked
fertilizer shops.
He found that Usman Haider, Abid and Sarfraz were selling urea fertilizer at
high rates.
The team got registered cases against the violators.