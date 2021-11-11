UrduPoint.com

Three Gamblers Held

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 08:44 PM

Police have arrested three gamblers and recovered mobile phones, Rs 2,509 stake money and 4 motorcycles from their possession, informed police spokesman

Rawat police conducted raid at house and held three gamblers identified as Mohammad Shahid, Mohammad Sarfraz and Mohammad Javed.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act and further investigation was in progress.

SP Kamran Aamir commended police team for arresting the gamblers adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements.

Similarly, Sadiqabad Police held a drug pusher identified as Haroon and recovered 1.8 kg drugs from his possession.

