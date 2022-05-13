Three injured in road accident

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Three persons were injured in a road accident when a motorcycle collided with a donkey vehicle at Mujahid Colony within the limits of Saddar Police station on Friday.

According to the sources of Rescue 1122, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Shahid, and Khalid of Mujahid Colony were going to Rajanpur on motorcycles from their residence when they reached Mujahid Colony, and their motorcycle collided with a donkey cart coming from the opposite direction.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.