Three of a family killed,three injured in a road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Three of a family were killed,while three others suffered injuries in a road accident near Chenab bridge,here on Friday.

According to a Rescue spokesperson,the incident occurred when a speeding 22-wheel trailer hit and ran over the rickshaw while attempting to overtake a loader rickshaw.

As a result,Sughran Bibi(55),Muhammad Mursaleen(30) and Haseeb(2) died on the spot while Siyani Bibi(35),Shehla(25) and Muhammad Shoukat(45) sustained multiple injuries.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached the spot,shifted the victims to Nishtar Hopital,Multan.

Authorities said investigations were underway to trace the trailer driver,who fled the scene following the accident.