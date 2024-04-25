Three Outlaws Held; Drugs, Illegal Arms Recovered In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM
The district police on Thursday have apprehended three outlaws recovering drugs and illegal arms from their possession during different operations
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The district police on Thursday have apprehended three outlaws recovering drugs and illegal arms from their possession during different operations.
According to police spokesman, the district police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood were making all out efforts to eradicate all types of crime from the society.
As part of such efforts, a team of Kirri Khaisour police station led by SHO Faheem Abbas conducted a search and strike operation and checked around 20 houses and three other important places besides dozens of vehicles and motorcycles.
During the checking, the police arrested accused Muhammad Ramzan son of Resham Khan and recovered 2060 grams of hashish from him.
The police also arrested another accused named Niaz Ahmad son of Ghulam Sadiq recovering a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession.
Likewise, a team of City Police Station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arslan Gandapur, taking action on a tip off, raided in Muryali area and arrested drug dealer Qayyum Nawaz son of Liaquat Ali recovering 2310 grams of hashish and 385 grams of Ice drug from him.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.
Recent Stories
Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister
Three new bills introduced in Senate
Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents
Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead
1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month
Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters
Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC
Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address econom ..
One woman died after speedy bus overturned
155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa
Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa
Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister3 minutes ago
-
Three new bills introduced in Senate3 minutes ago
-
Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents5 minutes ago
-
Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters5 minutes ago
-
Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC5 minutes ago
-
Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address economic woes4 minutes ago
-
One woman died after speedy bus overturned11 minutes ago
-
Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa11 minutes ago
-
3 'tandoors' fined Rs 15,0009 minutes ago
-
Special education dept submits project for opening Autism School in Lahore9 minutes ago
-
ATC grants interim bail to Azam Swati in 6 cases of May-9 riots3 minutes ago
-
QMC to plant Miyawaki forest in Quetta city: Administrator3 minutes ago