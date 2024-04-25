Open Menu

Three Outlaws Held; Drugs, Illegal Arms Recovered In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Three outlaws held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan

The district police on Thursday have apprehended three outlaws recovering drugs and illegal arms from their possession during different operations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The district police on Thursday have apprehended three outlaws recovering drugs and illegal arms from their possession during different operations.

According to police spokesman, the district police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood were making all out efforts to eradicate all types of crime from the society.

As part of such efforts, a team of Kirri Khaisour police station led by SHO Faheem Abbas conducted a search and strike operation and checked around 20 houses and three other important places besides dozens of vehicles and motorcycles.

During the checking, the police arrested accused Muhammad Ramzan son of Resham Khan and recovered 2060 grams of hashish from him.

The police also arrested another accused named Niaz Ahmad son of Ghulam Sadiq recovering a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession.

Likewise, a team of City Police Station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arslan Gandapur, taking action on a tip off, raided in Muryali area and arrested drug dealer Qayyum Nawaz son of Liaquat Ali recovering 2310 grams of hashish and 385 grams of Ice drug from him.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Arslan Vehicles Nasir Circle Resham All From

Recent Stories

Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery secto ..

Govt committed to developing gems, jewellery sector: Minister

3 minutes ago
 Three new bills introduced in Senate

Three new bills introduced in Senate

3 minutes ago
 Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents

Nine dead, 1,318 injured in Punjab road accidents

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead

Ukraine, Russia exchange fire, at least seven dead

5 minutes ago
 1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts ..

1st-ever National Sports Revival conference starts next month

5 minutes ago
 Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s ..

Joint venture decided for action against MEPCO’s defaulters

5 minutes ago
Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with w ..

Modern irrigation system imperative to deal with water scarcity: UAF VC

5 minutes ago
 Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive ..

Bringing 4.4mln hectares suitable land under olive cultivation to address econom ..

4 minutes ago
 One woman died after speedy bus overturned

One woman died after speedy bus overturned

11 minutes ago
 155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Af ..

155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa

11 minutes ago
 Parliament committed to resolve public issues on p ..

Parliament committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Ghulam Mustafa

11 minutes ago
 Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated ..

Collaborative Care of Diabetes Centre inaugurated in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan