Three outlaws held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The district police on Thursday have apprehended three outlaws recovering drugs and illegal arms from their possession during different operations.

According to police spokesman, the district police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood were making all out efforts to eradicate all types of crime from the society.

As part of such efforts, a team of Kirri Khaisour police station led by SHO Faheem Abbas conducted a search and strike operation and checked around 20 houses and three other important places besides dozens of vehicles and motorcycles.

During the checking, the police arrested accused Muhammad Ramzan son of Resham Khan and recovered 2060 grams of hashish from him.

The police also arrested another accused named Niaz Ahmad son of Ghulam Sadiq recovering a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession.

Likewise, a team of City Police Station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arslan Gandapur, taking action on a tip off, raided in Muryali area and arrested drug dealer Qayyum Nawaz son of Liaquat Ali recovering 2310 grams of hashish and 385 grams of Ice drug from him.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.