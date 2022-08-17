Three street criminals, motorcycle lifters arrested

Police have arrested three members of a gang involved in street crimes and motorcycle lifting cases and recovered cash, six stolen motorcycles, mobile phones and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested three members of a gang involved in street crimes and motorcycle lifting cases and recovered cash, six stolen motorcycles, mobile phones and weapons from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

He informed that Murree Police conducted a raid and held Sadam, Anil Bashir and Hassan Sarfraz, three street criminals and bike lifters.

Superintendent of Police, Kohsar, Haider Ali appreciated the performance of Murree police adding that whoever deprives citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law.