TJP takes out rally to show solidarity with oppressed Palestinians

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) on Sunday held a 'Martyrs of Palestine and Pakistan Rally' to show solidairty with Palestinian brothers and sisters here in the metropolis.

The rally commenced from Jinnah Terminal (airport), which passed through Shahra e Faisal Drig Station, Gulshan e Iqbal, Luck One, Aisha Manzil and culiminated at Karsaz.

TJP Chairman Abdullah Gul addressing on the occasion, said that the people of Palestine and IIOJK stood on the right path.

He said that human rights were being violated by Israel in the Palestine.

He said that the oppressed palestinian were being brutally martyred by Israeli forces.

Gul said that Israel was targeting women and children.

He said that Palestine would emerge as a victorous in spite of brutal attacks of Israel.

He also lambasted at India and western countries for hatching plots against Pakistan.

The TJP chairman said that unity was the only way to prevent a conspiracy.