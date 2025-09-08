Open Menu

Toshakhana 2; Statement Of PS To Former PTI Chairman Recorded

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 10:53 PM

Toshakhana 2; statement of PS to former PTI Chairman recorded

During the proceedings of the Toshakhana 2 case involving the former chairman PTI and his wife, the Special Judge (Central), Shahrukh Arjumand recorded the statement of Inam Shah, the personal secretary of the former chairman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) During the proceedings of the Toshakhana 2 case involving the former chairman PTI and his wife, the Special Judge (Central), Shahrukh Arjumand recorded the statement of Inam Shah, the personal secretary of the former chairman. Cross-examination of three additional prosecution witnesses including Customs Appraiser Rabia Samad, Sana Saeed and ADC Abdullah Khan was completed.

The prosecution dropped witness Azeem Manzoor as unnecessary. The hearing was adjourned until September 10. Both accused were present in court, represented by lawyers Faisal Mufti and Arshad Tabraiz, while FIA prosecutors Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi and Umair Majeed Malik appeared for the state.

The former chairman’s three sisters, Bushra Bibi’s sister-in-law Mehr-un-Nisa Ahmad, and Senator Ali Zafar were also present.

A total of 14 witness statements have been recorded and cross-examined in the case.

