Toshakhana 2; Statement Of PS To Former PTI Chairman Recorded
Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 10:53 PM
During the proceedings of the Toshakhana 2 case involving the former chairman PTI and his wife, the Special Judge (Central), Shahrukh Arjumand recorded the statement of Inam Shah, the personal secretary of the former chairman
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) During the proceedings of the Toshakhana 2 case involving the former chairman PTI and his wife, the Special Judge (Central), Shahrukh Arjumand recorded the statement of Inam Shah, the personal secretary of the former chairman. Cross-examination of three additional prosecution witnesses including Customs Appraiser Rabia Samad, Sana Saeed and ADC Abdullah Khan was completed.
The prosecution dropped witness Azeem Manzoor as unnecessary. The hearing was adjourned until September 10. Both accused were present in court, represented by lawyers Faisal Mufti and Arshad Tabraiz, while FIA prosecutors Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi and Umair Majeed Malik appeared for the state.
The former chairman’s three sisters, Bushra Bibi’s sister-in-law Mehr-un-Nisa Ahmad, and Senator Ali Zafar were also present.
A total of 14 witness statements have been recorded and cross-examined in the case.
Recent Stories
Belief in finality of Prophethood stands as foundation of Islam: Azad Jammu Kash ..
AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat
CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid to flood victims
Female skeleton mystery solved, two real sons found behind murder
Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exploiting flood crisis
Railways signs phase-I of dedicated freight corridor
Low flood level keeps fluctuating at Kotri barrage
Toshakhana 2; statement of PS to former PTI Chairman recorded
Add'l Session Judge Sajawal Khan passes away
ATC adjourns cases against PTI founder, other leaders
Heavy rain lashes Lahore
PFF names team for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Belief in finality of Prophethood stands as foundation of Islam: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister C ..1 hour ago
-
AAC embarks on comprehensive inspection in Kohat1 hour ago
-
CM Punjab thanks Saudi leadership for relief aid to flood victims1 hour ago
-
Female skeleton mystery solved, two real sons found behind murder1 hour ago
-
Sherry demands stern action against profiteers exploiting flood crisis1 hour ago
-
Railways signs phase-I of dedicated freight corridor2 minutes ago
-
Low flood level keeps fluctuating at Kotri barrage2 minutes ago
-
Toshakhana 2; statement of PS to former PTI Chairman recorded2 minutes ago
-
Add'l Session Judge Sajawal Khan passes away2 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns cases against PTI founder, other leaders2 minutes ago
-
KP Chief Secretary orders action on encroachments, hoarding1 hour ago
-
Punjab is currently facing severe weather challenges: Azma Bokhari1 hour ago