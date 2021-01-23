UrduPoint.com
Tourist Rush Nathiagali To Enjoy Galyat Snow Festival

Sat 23rd January 2021

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Thousands of tourists from KPK and Punjab Saturday visited Galyat during the second day Glayat Snow Festival and enjoyed various attractions of scenic Galyat.

According to details, the tourist from various areas of Pakistan witnessed the live snowfall. The festival was organized by Galyat Development Authority (GDA) with an aim to promote winter tourism in the region. On the first night of the festival, Skiing, snow hiking, snow tubing, bone fire, tug of war, snow camping, V-log, food stalls, snow cartoons and other events were also organized. To entertain the tourist, music night was also organized wherein renown singer and artist have participated.

The three-day long festival was held at different venues of Galyat including Nathiagali, Ayubia, Donga Gali, Khanaspur and Mushkpuri top to introduce the beauty and adventures of the area to the tourists and they enjoy the serene attraction of Galyat.

The GDA organizes this event to promote winter tourism in Galyat and to attract tourists to this region.

Due to the better planning and facilities during the current snowfall season, the number of tourists has been increased as compared to the previous years.

During the last year, GDA and Tourism Development Corporation of KPK jointly organized the snow festival where a record number of tourists across the country enjoyed the three-day festival.

