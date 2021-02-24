Trade links among sub-continent states vital for poverty alleviation: Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

COLOMBO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inviting the Sri Lankan businessmen to invest in Pakistan said trade connectivity among the countries of Asian sub-continent was vital for poverty alleviation.

Addressing at Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference held in Colombo which he jointly chaired with his Sri Lanka counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, Imran Khan proposed establishing trade links, as existed among the European countries, which he said could prove beneficial for the prosperity of Asian sub-continent.

Imran Khan and Mahinda Rajapaksa led their business delegations at the Conference held in a bid to explore avenues of collaboration in diverse fields.

The Prime Minister, who is in Colombo on a two-day official visit, said political stability in the region by maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries ensured business-friendly environment that resulted in an overall development of the people.

He said Pakistan and Sri Lanka could explore the idea of generating wealth through joint business activities and diverting the wealth to alleviate poverty.

Imran Khan offered the Sri Lankan businessmen to explore the immense opportunities offered by the government of Pakistan in the form of ease-of-doing business.

He said his government would welcome and facilitate investment from the island nation.

