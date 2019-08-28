Traders body demands stern action against hoarders

District President Insaf Business Forum and information secretary of Markazi Anjuman Tajran Pakistan Fahad Ishaq Sangi urged the administration to take stern action against hoarders to counter the artificial price hike

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :District President Insaf business Forum and information secretary of Markazi Anjuman Tajran Pakistan Fahad Ishaq Sangi urged the administration to take stern action against hoarders to counter the artificial price hike.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, Sangi said the PTI government was continuing its reforms to offset the negative impact of erroneous economic policies of the previous government.

There is no doubt that people were passing through a challenging situation, he said but added that this phase would end soon to usher in an era of relief to the masses.

He said that price control magistrates should take stern action against the hoarders to relief people from the artificial price hike.

He said that country was facing challenges at external and internal fronts, only courage and patience can make the nation pass through this difficult phase successfully.