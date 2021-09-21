UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Traders, salaried class asked to file tax returns before Sept 30

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) ::Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue Sultan Muhammad Nawaz Nasir Monday urged trading community and salaried class to submit their income tax-returns before September 30.

Talking to media he said that September 30 is the last date for filing income tax returns and fine would be imposed under section 182 for those who did not file their returns.

He said that the filing of income tax returns is mandatory and the date would not be further extended.

He said that the timely payment of taxes help the wheel of economy to move and move the country towards economic stability.

He said that now time has arrived that we should join hands for the economic strength of the country.

