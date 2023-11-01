Traffic plan for Raiwind Ijtema finalized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The city traffic police have finalized all arrangements to ensure smooth flow

of vehicular traffic at Raiwind for the first phase of annual Tablighi Ijtema 2023.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansar Feroz said this here on Wednesday.

The first phase will continue from November 02 to 05 while the second phase

will continue from November 09 to 12. “SP headquarters Suhail Fazil, SP Sadr

Malik Ikramullah and SP City division Shehzad Khan will supervise and monitor

the arrangements,” the CTO said, adding that 13 DSPs, 203 Traffic inspectors,

110 patrolling officers, and 999 traffic wardens would perform duties under the

supervision of divisional officers.

“Ten fork lifters will be deployed to deal with wrongly parked vehicles,” the CTO said,

adding that a special control room and camp office had also been set up along with

07 parking stands for the transportation and parking of the vehicles.

Mustansar Feroz said that parking was not allowed at any place other than parking

stands. “Now, citizens will be informed moment by moment through Rasta FM and

Rasta app.”

According to the traffic plan, vehicles of participants coming from GT Road Gujranwala

will be diverted from Kala Shah Kaku Interchange via Thokar Niaz Baig. Vehicles coming

from Okara will be sent to Raiwind Ijtema via Manga By-Pass/Manga Rohi Nala.

The CTO said that Khawas Road and Sundar Road will be clear for emergency

vehicles. The CTO appealed to the participants to cooperate with the traffic wardens.