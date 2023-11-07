Traffic police issues vehicles' licenses to transgenders

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) The traffic police have issued licences for motorbikes and auto rickshaws to transgenders first time in the history of the region.

DSP Sadar, Hamayon Iftekhar talking to APP informed that eunuchs of different ages passed all tests were requisite to get licences to ply vehicles of the said choice.

He called it a mark of satisfaction that others too hailing from the marginalized community were rushing to the traffic branch to gain licenses through the similar procedure of training set by the department.

The transgenders were a significant part of society and their need for respectful living should not be undermined by any means and ways, he added.

He said eunuchs should be given equal opportunity to stand on their own feet and repel hardships attributed to the rising inflation.

Representatives of social mobilization organizations including Abdul Razzaq, Hanif Darishak, Jamshed Farid Soomro, Siraj Malana, Jam Ruqia Bibi, Mian Shahid Khawaja, Malik Ashiq Faridi, and others hailed the step of the traffic police to help out transgenders by and large.