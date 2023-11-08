Open Menu

Traffic Police Kohat Launches Awareness Campaign About Traffic Rules

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2023 | 06:16 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) On the special instructions of District Police Officer Farhan Khan, Kohat Traffic Police on Wednesday launched a public awareness campaign at St. Joseph's Convent School Kohat Cantt.

On this occasion, a team of Traffic wardens delivered lectures regarding traffic rules and road safety and security.

Principal, teachers and school students were present on this occasion. During the awareness program, school students were given a practical demonstration on traffic rules.

Students were also briefed by traffic wardens regarding ensuring better road sense.

Pamphlets based on traffic laws and reading materials on road safety and security were also distributed. Traffic Additional Incharge Arab Jan on this occasion said that organized traffic is a mirror of a civilized society. He also expressed that Kohat Traffic Police is endeavoring to ensure safe road environment in the city by educating road users about traffic rules.

