Trains Stopped at several station of Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Trains have been stopped at several railway stations on Monday after the Ghotli accident, where over 30 persons were killed and many others were injured.

Khyber Mail on its way to Peshawar was stopped at Ranipur station near Khairpur, while Lahore-bound Green Line was stopped at Gambat Railway Station.

According to DS Railway official, Zakaria Express was stopped at Ghotki, Sir Syed Express at Panu Aqil, Farid and Shah Hussain Express were stopped at Rohri railway station.

It is pertinent to mention here that several bogies of Millat Express, which left Daharki Railway Station derailed and fell on the other track. Sir Syed Express, coming from opposite direction, collided with these bogies on Monday early morning. The incident took place between the Raiti and Obauro railway stations district Ghotki.

However, the rescue operation was underway and an emergency has been declared at hospitals in adjacent areas.