Travelogue unveiling ceremony held at PAL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :A travelogue by Hasnain Nazish titled "America Mere Agay" (America Before Me) was unveiled at Pakistan academy of Letter (PAL) on Saturday.

The event was organized by Sukhan Saaz Literary and Cultural Forum in collaboration with PAL.

Eminent scholar Hafeez Khan presided over the launching ceremony, said a press release issued here.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yusaf Khushk was chief guest. Jabar Mirza, Dr Nisar Turabi, Naeem Fatima Alvi and Sabahat Javed.

The speakers appreciated the experties of Hasnain Nazish in writing travelogue and called it a great effort in the field of urdu travelogue.