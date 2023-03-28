Treatment of diseases only possible by resolving health, sanitation issues: Experts

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Treatment of diseases was only possible by educating people about issues related to health, nutrition and sanitation.

These views were expressed by Deputy Director of Social Welfare Murtaza Gohar, education Officer Qadir Bux Talpur, Public health officer Mehboob Ali Soomro, Information officer Sarfaraz Samon, District nutrition monitoring officer PPHI Asif Ali Ansari, District Manager Paints Hyder Ali Panhwar and others while addressing the quarterly meeting held in Laar Humanitarian and Development Programme (LHDP).

They said that it was the need of the hour to take collective efforts for resolving poor sanitation issues so that prevention of increasing diseases could be ensured.

He further said that various Social welfare organizations including LHDP and public institutions were making effective efforts in this regard, however, such institutions should be strengthened to gain positive results. Representatives of different government institutions including health, social welfare, public health department, PPHI, HANDS, PPHI and RDF and a large number of citizens attended the programme.