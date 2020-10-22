Tribal delegation calls on CM to discuss development projects in Khurram district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :A delegation of tribal elders from Kurram district on Thursday met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan to discuss regional issues and development projects.

The delegation led by special assistant Zahoor Shakir and Malik Habib Orakzai exchanged views on . health, education, electricity and road construction development programs.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan informed the delegation that he would soon visit Kurram district to announce development package.

Chief Minister said that being himself a tribal ,he was aware of the problems of the tribal districts.

He said that despite limited resources, the government was trying it's best to resolve the problems of the tribal districts .

Mahmood Khan said that legislation was in process to revive the jirga system (Alternate Disputr) resolution in the tribal districts.

He said legislation was done to give right over minerals in the tribal districts to local people.