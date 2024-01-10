Open Menu

Tribunal Allows Dr Yasmin To Contest Election From NA-130

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2024 | 07:13 PM

An appellate tribunal on Wednesday allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid to contest election from National Assembly constituency NA-130 (Lahore)

The tribunal allowed an appeal, filed by Dr Yasmin against rejection of her nomination papers, and set aside the decision of the returning officer.

The tribunal comprising Justice Tariq Nadeem heard the appeal, filed by the PTI leader. Dr Yasmin Rashid had challenged the rejection of her nomination papers for NA-130 by the returning officer.

