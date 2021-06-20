UrduPoint.com
Turkey's Daily COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Exceed 1.5 Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The number of Turkey's daily COVID-19 vaccine shots has exceeded 1.5 million, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Saturday.

Turkey has started to administer vaccines to its citizens aged 30 and above, Koca tweeted.

Turkey on Saturday confirmed 5,480 new COVID-19 cases, including 494 symptomatic patients, raising the total number in the country to 5,365,208, according to the health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 51 to 49,122, while the total recoveries climbed to 5,228,419 after 4,195 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.4 percent while the number of seriously ill patients is 829 in the country, said the ministry.

