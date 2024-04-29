Commander Turkish Land Forces, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir here at General Headquarters on Monday and appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Commander Turkish Land Forces, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir here at General Headquarters on Monday and appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

However, they expressed satisfaction over deep-rooted relations between the two countries, based on historic, cultural and religious affinity. The COAS emphasized the need to further strengthen existing military to military cooperation between the two Armed Forces.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the Commander Turkish Land Forces, laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.