Open Menu

Turkish Commander Calls On COAS; Lauds Pak Army's Role In Regional Peace, Stability

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Turkish Commander calls on COAS; lauds Pak Army's role in regional peace, stability

Commander Turkish Land Forces, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir here at General Headquarters on Monday and appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Commander Turkish Land Forces, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir here at General Headquarters on Monday and appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

However, they expressed satisfaction over deep-rooted relations between the two countries, based on historic, cultural and religious affinity. The COAS emphasized the need to further strengthen existing military to military cooperation between the two Armed Forces.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the Commander Turkish Land Forces, laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR

Recent Stories

FM Dar meets Saudi Energy Minister

FM Dar meets Saudi Energy Minister

1 minute ago
 Six new private member bills introduced in Senate

Six new private member bills introduced in Senate

2 minutes ago
 Al-Shifa's "Light House" rehabilitated 65,000 pati ..

Al-Shifa's "Light House" rehabilitated 65,000 patients in 15 years

4 minutes ago
 1.8mln children to be vaccinated during anti-polio ..

1.8mln children to be vaccinated during anti-polio campaign in Karachi: Mayor Ka ..

4 minutes ago
 IESCO recovers Rs 2827.06 mln from 111,046 default ..

IESCO recovers Rs 2827.06 mln from 111,046 defaulters so far

4 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas police bust marijuana smuggling ring ta ..

Mirpurkhas police bust marijuana smuggling ring targeting youth

4 minutes ago
05 mine workers from Shangla die in two incidents

05 mine workers from Shangla die in two incidents

9 minutes ago
 Punjab to unveil comprehensive initiatives in upco ..

Punjab to unveil comprehensive initiatives in upcoming budget: Minister

13 minutes ago
 FESCO promotes 18 Junior Engineers/SDOs in scale-1 ..

FESCO promotes 18 Junior Engineers/SDOs in scale-18

9 minutes ago
 Three accused held over hawala/hundi

Three accused held over hawala/hundi

10 minutes ago
 Immunization Week launches in ICT: Officials, citi ..

Immunization Week launches in ICT: Officials, citizens unite for public health

10 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan