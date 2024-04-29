Turkish Commander Calls On COAS; Lauds Pak Army's Role In Regional Peace, Stability
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 08:13 PM
Commander Turkish Land Forces, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir here at General Headquarters on Monday and appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Commander Turkish Land Forces, General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir here at General Headquarters on Monday and appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.
However, they expressed satisfaction over deep-rooted relations between the two countries, based on historic, cultural and religious affinity. The COAS emphasized the need to further strengthen existing military to military cooperation between the two Armed Forces.
Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the Commander Turkish Land Forces, laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.
A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.
Recent Stories
FM Dar meets Saudi Energy Minister
Six new private member bills introduced in Senate
Al-Shifa's "Light House" rehabilitated 65,000 patients in 15 years
1.8mln children to be vaccinated during anti-polio campaign in Karachi: Mayor Ka ..
IESCO recovers Rs 2827.06 mln from 111,046 defaulters so far
Mirpurkhas police bust marijuana smuggling ring targeting youth
05 mine workers from Shangla die in two incidents
Punjab to unveil comprehensive initiatives in upcoming budget: Minister
FESCO promotes 18 Junior Engineers/SDOs in scale-18
Three accused held over hawala/hundi
Immunization Week launches in ICT: Officials, citizens unite for public health
IESCO issues power suspension programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six new private member bills introduced in Senate2 minutes ago
-
Al-Shifa's "Light House" rehabilitated 65,000 patients in 15 years4 minutes ago
-
1.8mln children to be vaccinated during anti-polio campaign in Karachi: Mayor Karachi4 minutes ago
-
IESCO recovers Rs 2827.06 mln from 111,046 defaulters so far4 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas police bust marijuana smuggling ring targeting youth4 minutes ago
-
05 mine workers from Shangla die in two incidents9 minutes ago
-
FESCO promotes 18 Junior Engineers/SDOs in scale-189 minutes ago
-
Three accused held over hawala/hundi10 minutes ago
-
Immunization Week launches in ICT: Officials, citizens unite for public health10 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme10 minutes ago
-
ISSI, ISAS conclude first MoU between think-tanks of Pakistan, Singapore21 minutes ago
-
07 day anti-polio drive launches in Khairpur60 minutes ago