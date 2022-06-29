Two bike lifters arrested; five stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested two bike lifters, recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Naseerabad Police Station managed to net two accused namely Fayyaz and Arslan who were bike lifters and allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

Police recovered five stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the bike lifters.

He also directed the police officers to accelerate the operations against car and bike lifters.