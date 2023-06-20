Two bodies found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The bodies of two people were recovered from different parts of the city on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said some passersby spotted the body of a young man at a deserted place near Chak No 122-JB Noorpur and informed police.

The police took the body into custody which was identified as Khurram Shehzad of Mohallah Zafar Colony.

Meanwhile, Madina Town police took the body of a 35-year-old man into custody whenpassersby pointed out it on Jaranwala Road.