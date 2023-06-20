Two Bodies Found
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The bodies of two people were recovered from different parts of the city on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said some passersby spotted the body of a young man at a deserted place near Chak No 122-JB Noorpur and informed police.
The police took the body into custody which was identified as Khurram Shehzad of Mohallah Zafar Colony.
Meanwhile, Madina Town police took the body of a 35-year-old man into custody whenpassersby pointed out it on Jaranwala Road.